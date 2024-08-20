Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Reduces Stock Holdings in Avantis International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVDE)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Avantis International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVDE – Free Report) by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 437,230 shares of the company’s stock after selling 16,419 shares during the quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Avantis International Equity ETF were worth $27,222,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Annex Advisory Services LLC grew its position in Avantis International Equity ETF by 115.1% during the 2nd quarter. Annex Advisory Services LLC now owns 4,464,935 shares of the company’s stock worth $277,987,000 after purchasing an additional 2,389,558 shares during the period. BSW Wealth Partners lifted its holdings in Avantis International Equity ETF by 2,143.5% in the first quarter. BSW Wealth Partners now owns 407,608 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,981,000 after acquiring an additional 389,440 shares during the period. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in Avantis International Equity ETF by 8.3% in the first quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 4,109,921 shares of the company’s stock valued at $261,966,000 after acquiring an additional 316,020 shares during the period. Rockwood Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Avantis International Equity ETF by 14.3% during the 1st quarter. Rockwood Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,131,007 shares of the company’s stock worth $135,830,000 after purchasing an additional 266,811 shares during the period. Finally, IAM Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in Avantis International Equity ETF by 1,565.6% during the second quarter. IAM Advisory LLC now owns 192,326 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,974,000 after buying an additional 180,779 shares in the last quarter.

AVDE stock opened at $64.86 on Tuesday. Avantis International Equity ETF has a 52-week low of $52.86 and a 52-week high of $65.47. The firm has a market cap of $4.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.74 and a beta of 0.82. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $63.15 and its 200-day simple moving average is $62.86.

The Avantis International Equity ETF (AVDE) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI WORLD EX USA IMI INDEX index. The fund is an actively managed portfolio of non-US companies from developed markets, of all market capitalizations, focusing on smaller, value companies. AVDE was launched on Sep 24, 2019 and is managed by American Century Investments.

