Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Sells 10,713 Shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GSLC)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GSLC – Free Report) by 3.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 280,017 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,713 shares during the quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF were worth $29,948,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF alerts:

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $36,000. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new stake in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $48,000. ORG Partners LLC bought a new stake in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $49,000. ESL Trust Services LLC acquired a new position in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $50,000. Finally, Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC bought a new position in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF during the 4th quarter worth $59,000.

Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF Stock Performance

GSLC opened at $109.85 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $107.24 and a 200-day moving average of $103.58. Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF has a fifty-two week low of $80.74 and a fifty-two week high of $111.01. The company has a market capitalization of $12.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.89 and a beta of 0.98.

Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF Company Profile

The Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF (GSLC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund tracks an index of US large-cap stocks comprising 4 sub-indexes: value, momentum, quality, and low volatility. The index uses multiple factors to pick stocks, and each sub-index receives equal weight.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GSLC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GSLC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.