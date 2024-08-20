Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Sells 15,188 Shares of Shell plc (NYSE:SHEL)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Shell plc (NYSE:SHEL – Free Report) by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 335,848 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 15,188 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Shell were worth $24,242,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Get Shell alerts:

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SHEL. Triad Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in Shell in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Shell by 611.1% during the fourth quarter. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC now owns 448 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 385 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its stake in Shell by 90.4% during the fourth quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 495 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 235 shares in the last quarter. LRI Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Shell during the first quarter valued at $47,000. Finally, Fairman Group LLC purchased a new stake in Shell during the fourth quarter valued at $45,000. 28.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Shell to a “moderate buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Shell in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. They set a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Argus upped their price target on shares of Shell from $77.00 to $79.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 6th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of Shell from $91.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 21st. Finally, TD Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Shell from $74.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Shell has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $85.00.

Shell Price Performance

Shares of NYSE SHEL opened at $72.38 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $227.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.44, a PEG ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 0.59. Shell plc has a 12 month low of $60.13 and a 12 month high of $74.61. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $71.79 and its 200-day simple moving average is $69.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 1.12.

Shell (NYSE:SHEL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The energy company reported $1.97 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.82 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $75.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $88.62 billion. Shell had a return on equity of 14.56% and a net margin of 5.97%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.50 EPS. Analysts expect that Shell plc will post 8.63 EPS for the current year.

Shell Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.688 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 16th. This represents a $2.75 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.80%. Shell’s dividend payout ratio is presently 50.74%.

Shell Profile

(Free Report)

Shell plc operates as an energy and petrochemical company Europe, Asia, Oceania, Africa, the United States, and Rest of the Americas. The company operates through Integrated Gas, Upstream, Marketing, Chemicals and Products, and Renewables and Energy Solutions segments. It explores for and extracts crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids; markets and transports oil and gas; produces gas-to-liquids fuels and other products; and operates upstream and midstream infrastructure to deliver gas to market.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SHEL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Shell plc (NYSE:SHEL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Shell Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shell and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.