Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Sells 508 Shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ – Free Report) by 0.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 809,303 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 508 shares during the quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. owned about 0.21% of Vanguard Real Estate ETF worth $67,787,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get Vanguard Real Estate ETF alerts:

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 87.5% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 9,746,686 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $861,217,000 after purchasing an additional 4,547,415 shares during the last quarter. Board of Trustees of The Leland Stanford Junior University bought a new stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $150,204,000. Beacon Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 223.8% in the first quarter. Beacon Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,857,598 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $157,952,000 after purchasing an additional 1,283,964 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 376.1% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 1,367,653 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $118,275,000 after purchasing an additional 1,080,371 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Financial Markets boosted its stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 199.2% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 1,242,219 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $107,427,000 after purchasing an additional 826,971 shares during the period.

Vanguard Real Estate ETF Stock Up 0.8 %

Shares of NYSEARCA VNQ opened at $92.09 on Tuesday. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a 12 month low of $70.61 and a 12 month high of $92.13. The company has a market cap of $36.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.09 and a beta of 1.03. The business’s 50 day moving average is $87.17 and its two-hundred day moving average is $84.82.

Vanguard Real Estate ETF Profile

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VNQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Real Estate ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Real Estate ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.