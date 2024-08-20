Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Sells 5,087 Shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IJT)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. reduced its stake in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IJT – Free Report) by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 189,559 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,087 shares during the quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. owned 0.42% of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF worth $24,345,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Financial Advisors Network Inc. boosted its stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 14.7% during the fourth quarter. Financial Advisors Network Inc. now owns 13,889 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,738,000 after buying an additional 1,785 shares in the last quarter. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 70.5% in the fourth quarter. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 9,865 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,235,000 after acquiring an additional 4,078 shares during the period. Beaumont Asset Management L.L.C. raised its position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 225.1% in the fourth quarter. Beaumont Asset Management L.L.C. now owns 11,373 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,423,000 after purchasing an additional 7,875 shares in the last quarter. Ifrah Financial Services Inc. lifted its stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Ifrah Financial Services Inc. now owns 54,125 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,773,000 after purchasing an additional 1,159 shares during the period. Finally, Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV boosted its holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 17,893 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,239,000 after purchasing an additional 333 shares in the last quarter. 55.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of IJT opened at $135.84 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $6.26 billion, a PE ratio of 14.69 and a beta of 1.13. iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $102.64 and a 1 year high of $143.97. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $131.90 and a 200-day simple moving average of $128.90.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 17th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 11th were issued a dividend of $0.3455 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 11th. This represents a $1.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.02%.

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Growth Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P SmallCap 600 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P SmallCap 600 Index exhibiting the strongest growth characteristics.

