Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Sells 682 Shares of Vanguard Mega Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:MGC)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. trimmed its position in Vanguard Mega Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:MGC – Free Report) by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 181,745 shares of the company’s stock after selling 682 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. owned about 0.63% of Vanguard Mega Cap ETF worth $35,857,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV raised its stake in Vanguard Mega Cap ETF by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 9,541 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,615,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap ETF by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 1,595 shares of the company’s stock worth $270,000 after buying an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. LongView Wealth Management grew its stake in Vanguard Mega Cap ETF by 1.2% during the first quarter. LongView Wealth Management now owns 6,506 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,216,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Mega Cap ETF by 1.3% during the first quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 6,368 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,190,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Mega Cap ETF by 6.7% in the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,747 shares of the company’s stock valued at $296,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of MGC stock opened at $202.00 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $5.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.93 and a beta of 1.02. Vanguard Mega Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $145.94 and a 52 week high of $204.72. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $197.49 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $188.92.

The Vanguard Mega Cap ETF (MGC) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CRSP US Mega Cap index, a market-cap-weighted index that covers 70% of the market capitalization of the US equity market. MGC was launched on Dec 24, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

