Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Trims Stake in Capital Group International Focus Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:CGXU)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lessened its position in Capital Group International Focus Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:CGXU – Free Report) by 1.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,404,163 shares of the company’s stock after selling 26,406 shares during the quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. owned approximately 2.58% of Capital Group International Focus Equity ETF worth $61,835,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Redmont Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Capital Group International Focus Equity ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Capital Group International Focus Equity ETF by 566.4% during the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 1,526 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 1,297 shares during the last quarter. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Capital Group International Focus Equity ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $42,000. Mather Group LLC. purchased a new stake in shares of Capital Group International Focus Equity ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $66,000. Finally, Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. bought a new position in Capital Group International Focus Equity ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $79,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:CGXU opened at $26.55 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.27 and a beta of 1.03. Capital Group International Focus Equity ETF has a 12-month low of $20.80 and a 12-month high of $27.05. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $25.81 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $25.57.

The Capital Group International Focus Equity ETF (CGXU) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund actively invests in stocks of non-US companies that the adviser believes have high growth potential. CGXU was launched on Feb 22, 2022 and is managed by Capital Group.

