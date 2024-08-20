Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Trims Stock Holdings in iShares MSCI Poland ETF (NYSEARCA:EPOL)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. cut its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Poland ETF (NYSEARCA:EPOL – Free Report) by 2.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,200,804 shares of the company’s stock after selling 31,546 shares during the quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. owned approximately 0.09% of iShares MSCI Poland ETF worth $29,456,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sepio Capital LP purchased a new position in iShares MSCI Poland ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,215,000. Arlington Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Poland ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $2,919,000. Nilsine Partners LLC bought a new position in iShares MSCI Poland ETF in the 1st quarter worth $1,913,000. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI Poland ETF in the 1st quarter worth $791,000. Finally, Legacy Capital Group California Inc. bought a new stake in iShares MSCI Poland ETF during the first quarter valued at about $782,000.

NYSEARCA EPOL opened at $24.82 on Tuesday. iShares MSCI Poland ETF has a twelve month low of $16.42 and a twelve month high of $26.09. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $23.96 and a 200-day moving average price of $23.85. The firm has a market cap of $332.59 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.09 and a beta of 1.12.

About iShares MSCI Poland ETF

The iShares MSCI Poland ETF (EPOL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI Poland IMI 25-50 index, a market-cap-weighted index of the broader Polish equity market. EPOL was launched on May 25, 2010 and is managed by BlackRock.

