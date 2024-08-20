Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Trims Stock Holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lessened its stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP – Free Report) by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 242,161 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 2,306 shares during the quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF were worth $25,858,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get iShares TIPS Bond ETF alerts:

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Colony Family Offices LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 5.4% during the 1st quarter. Colony Family Offices LLC now owns 1,906 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $205,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the period. Clear Investment Research LLC grew its position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Clear Investment Research LLC now owns 5,302 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $570,000 after acquiring an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 13,577 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,458,000 after buying an additional 117 shares during the period. Graypoint LLC raised its holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 1.3% in the first quarter. Graypoint LLC now owns 9,170 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $985,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Finally, High Falls Advisors Inc grew its holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. High Falls Advisors Inc now owns 9,829 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,056,000 after acquiring an additional 121 shares in the last quarter.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of TIP opened at $108.46 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $107.41 and its 200-day simple moving average is $106.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.86 and a beta of 0.09. iShares TIPS Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $101.74 and a twelve month high of $109.13.

About iShares TIPS Bond ETF

iShares TIPS Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Treasury Inflation Protected Securities Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Barclays U.S. Treasury Inflation Protected Securities (TIPS) Index (Series-L) (the Index).

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TIP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares TIPS Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares TIPS Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.