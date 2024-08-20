Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Trims Stock Holdings in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. trimmed its holdings in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW – Free Report) by 2.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 121,507 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 3,276 shares during the quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Sherwin-Williams were worth $36,261,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SHW. First United Bank & Trust purchased a new position in Sherwin-Williams in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Tortoise Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Sherwin-Williams by 158.5% in the fourth quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 106 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the period. Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Sherwin-Williams in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sherwin-Williams during the 1st quarter worth approximately $47,000. Finally, Rise Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 1,154.5% in the 1st quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 138 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 127 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.67% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have issued reports on SHW. Barclays increased their price objective on Sherwin-Williams from $315.00 to $355.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $310.00 to $325.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $338.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $344.00 to $390.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Sherwin-Williams from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $355.00.

Sherwin-Williams Price Performance

Shares of NYSE SHW opened at $355.96 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.17. The Sherwin-Williams Company has a twelve month low of $232.06 and a twelve month high of $357.64. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $321.77 and a 200-day simple moving average of $319.99. The company has a market capitalization of $90.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 1.16.

Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 23rd. The specialty chemicals company reported $3.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.51 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $6.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.33 billion. Sherwin-Williams had a return on equity of 75.58% and a net margin of 10.92%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $3.29 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that The Sherwin-Williams Company will post 11.44 earnings per share for the current year.

Sherwin-Williams Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 6th. Investors of record on Friday, August 16th will be given a $0.715 dividend. This represents a $2.86 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 16th. Sherwin-Williams’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.49%.

About Sherwin-Williams

The Sherwin-Williams Company engages in the development, manufacture, distribution, and sale of paints, coating, and related products to professional, industrial, commercial, and retail customers. It operates through three segments: Paint Stores Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coatings Group.

Further Reading

