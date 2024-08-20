Red Door Wealth Management LLC Has $3.09 Million Stock Holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Red Door Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Free Report) by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 16,982 shares of the information services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 741 shares during the period. Red Door Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $3,093,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of GOOGL. MorganRosel Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Alphabet by 3.6% during the second quarter. MorganRosel Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,620 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $295,000 after buying an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. Hengehold Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Alphabet by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Hengehold Capital Management LLC now owns 7,224 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,316,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the period. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC grew its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC now owns 6,624 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,000,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. Sunflower Bank N.A. increased its position in shares of Alphabet by 1.0% in the second quarter. Sunflower Bank N.A. now owns 6,309 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,149,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the period. Finally, M. Kraus & Co raised its stake in Alphabet by 1.1% in the first quarter. M. Kraus & Co now owns 6,267 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $946,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 40.03% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have commented on GOOGL shares. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $181.00 target price on shares of Alphabet in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. TD Securities upped their price objective on Alphabet from $200.00 to $220.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Loop Capital reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $170.00 target price on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Wednesday, July 3rd. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $210.00 target price on shares of Alphabet in a report on Wednesday, August 14th. Finally, Argus lifted their price target on shares of Alphabet from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 16th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-eight have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $203.74.

In related news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 682 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.86, for a total value of $118,572.52. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 29,966 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,209,888.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Alphabet news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 682 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.86, for a total value of $118,572.52. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 29,966 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,209,888.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director John L. Hennessy sold 700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.00, for a total value of $115,500.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 29,324 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,838,460. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 134,065 shares of company stock worth $23,051,543. Company insiders own 11.55% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ GOOGL opened at $166.67 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.06 trillion, a P/E ratio of 25.56, a P/E/G ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.05. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $175.61 and a 200 day simple moving average of $162.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 2.08 and a quick ratio of 2.08. Alphabet Inc. has a one year low of $120.21 and a one year high of $191.75.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 23rd. The information services provider reported $1.89 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.85 by $0.04. Alphabet had a net margin of 26.70% and a return on equity of 30.49%. The company had revenue of $84.74 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $70.60 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.44 EPS. Research analysts expect that Alphabet Inc. will post 7.62 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 9th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.48%. Alphabet’s dividend payout ratio is currently 12.27%.

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, devices, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

