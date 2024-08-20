Redrow (LON:RDW) Sets New 1-Year High at $804.50

Redrow plc (LON:RDW – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 804.50 ($10.45) and last traded at GBX 798.50 ($10.38), with a volume of 4099257 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 795 ($10.33).

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Redrow in a research report on Friday, July 5th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 4.08 and a quick ratio of 0.36. The business’s 50-day moving average is GBX 708.05 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 683.51. The firm has a market capitalization of £2.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,242.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -0.81 and a beta of 1.72.

Redrow plc focuses on housebuilding activities in the United Kingdom. It is involved in acquires, develops, and resells land; develops and sells residential housing properties; and business park maintenance services. Redrow plc was founded in 1974 and is based in Flintshire, the United Kingdom.

