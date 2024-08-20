Redrow (LON:RDW) Sets New 1-Year High at $804.50

Redrow plc (LON:RDW – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 804.50 ($10.45) and last traded at GBX 798.50 ($10.38), with a volume of 4099257 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 795 ($10.33).
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Redrow in a research report on Friday, July 5th.
Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Redrow
Redrow Trading Up 0.1 %
Redrow Company Profile
Redrow plc focuses on housebuilding activities in the United Kingdom. It is involved in acquires, develops, and resells land; develops and sells residential housing properties; and business park maintenance services. Redrow plc was founded in 1974 and is based in Flintshire, the United Kingdom.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Redrow
- Best Stocks Under $5.00
- Moderna Dips on Q2 Earnings But Can It Rip on a Short Squeeze?
- What Does a Stock Split Mean?
- 2 Option Strategies to Maximize Profits in a Bear Market
- The Top 3 Healthcare Dividend Stocks to Buy and Hold
- Lululemon Stock Gears Up for a Massive Comeback Rally
Receive News & Ratings for Redrow Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Redrow and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.