Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG) Holdings Cut by Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. cut its stake in Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG – Free Report) by 4.5% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 133,566 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 6,281 shares during the quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Republic Services were worth $25,957,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. AAFMAA Wealth Management & Trust LLC raised its stake in shares of Republic Services by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter. AAFMAA Wealth Management & Trust LLC now owns 9,385 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,824,000 after purchasing an additional 430 shares in the last quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Republic Services by 5.5% in the second quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,591 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,058,000 after acquiring an additional 548 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates increased its stake in shares of Republic Services by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 749,448 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $145,648,000 after purchasing an additional 22,453 shares during the last quarter. TCW Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Republic Services by 6.7% in the second quarter. TCW Group Inc. now owns 101,444 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $19,715,000 after purchasing an additional 6,329 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brookstone Capital Management lifted its position in shares of Republic Services by 23.2% in the second quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 13,622 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,798,000 after buying an additional 2,564 shares during the last quarter. 57.73% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other Republic Services news, Director Tomago Collins sold 3,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $203.01, for a total transaction of $649,632.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 17,486 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,549,832.86. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Republic Services news, Director Tomago Collins sold 3,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $203.01, for a total transaction of $649,632.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 17,486 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,549,832.86. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Katharine Weymouth bought 540 shares of Republic Services stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 4th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $185.26 per share, for a total transaction of $100,040.40. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 540 shares in the company, valued at approximately $100,040.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.09% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Republic Services Stock Up 0.8 %

Shares of RSG opened at $204.96 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $196.49 and its 200-day simple moving average is $189.56. Republic Services, Inc. has a one year low of $140.23 and a one year high of $206.54. The company has a market capitalization of $64.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.96, a PEG ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 0.59 and a quick ratio of 0.59.

Republic Services (NYSE:RSG – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The business services provider reported $1.61 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.53 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $4.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.03 billion. Republic Services had a return on equity of 17.81% and a net margin of 12.11%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Republic Services, Inc. will post 6.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Republic Services Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.58 per share. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.13%. This is a positive change from Republic Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.54. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 2nd. Republic Services’s dividend payout ratio is presently 40.70%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

RSG has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Republic Services from $195.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Scotiabank increased their price objective on Republic Services from $211.00 to $213.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Truist Financial upgraded shares of Republic Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $192.00 to $220.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. CIBC raised their price target on shares of Republic Services from $196.00 to $208.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Finally, Oppenheimer cut their price objective on shares of Republic Services from $211.00 to $210.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $211.00.

Republic Services Company Profile

Republic Services, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, offers environmental services in the United States and Canada. It is involved in the collection and processing of recyclable, solid waste, and industrial waste materials; transportation and disposal of non-hazardous and hazardous waste streams; and other environmental solutions.

