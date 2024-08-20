Retail Opportunity Investments (NASDAQ:ROIC) Upgraded at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Retail Opportunity Investments (NASDAQ:ROIC – Free Report) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Monday morning.

Get Retail Opportunity Investments alerts:

ROIC has been the topic of a number of other reports. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Retail Opportunity Investments from $14.00 to $13.50 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 28th. Raymond James boosted their target price on Retail Opportunity Investments from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $14.38.

Get Our Latest Report on Retail Opportunity Investments

Retail Opportunity Investments Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of ROIC opened at $15.16 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. The stock has a market cap of $1.93 billion, a PE ratio of 50.53, a PEG ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.45. Retail Opportunity Investments has a 1 year low of $10.98 and a 1 year high of $15.75. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $13.42 and a 200-day simple moving average of $12.92.

Retail Opportunity Investments (NASDAQ:ROIC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 23rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.25 by ($0.19). Retail Opportunity Investments had a return on equity of 2.57% and a net margin of 10.40%. The company had revenue of $83.32 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $81.19 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.27 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Retail Opportunity Investments will post 1.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Retail Opportunity Investments Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 20th. Retail Opportunity Investments’s dividend payout ratio is currently 200.00%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Retail Opportunity Investments

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Centersquare Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Retail Opportunity Investments by 6.5% in the first quarter. Centersquare Investment Management LLC now owns 9,319,113 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $114,346,000 after purchasing an additional 571,370 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Retail Opportunity Investments by 0.8% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 19,815,894 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $254,040,000 after acquiring an additional 160,068 shares during the last quarter. Lasalle Investment Management Securities LLC lifted its stake in shares of Retail Opportunity Investments by 14.8% during the first quarter. Lasalle Investment Management Securities LLC now owns 3,649,182 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $46,783,000 after acquiring an additional 469,905 shares during the period. Evoke Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Retail Opportunity Investments during the fourth quarter valued at $2,291,000. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in Retail Opportunity Investments by 12.4% in the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 3,181,551 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $40,787,000 after acquiring an additional 351,287 shares during the last quarter. 97.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Retail Opportunity Investments Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Retail Opportunity Investments Corp. (Nasdaq: ROIC), is a fully integrated, self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT) that specializes in the acquisition, ownership and management of grocery-anchored shopping centers located in densely populated, metropolitan markets across the West Coast. As of December 31, 2023, ROIC owned 94 shopping centers encompassing approximately 10.6 million square feet.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Retail Opportunity Investments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Retail Opportunity Investments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.