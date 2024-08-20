Revvity, Inc. (NYSE:RVTY) Holdings Cut by Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. cut its stake in shares of Revvity, Inc. (NYSE:RVTY – Free Report) by 8.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 290,250 shares of the company’s stock after selling 27,042 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. owned approximately 0.24% of Revvity worth $30,436,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust acquired a new position in Revvity during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Revvity during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Logan Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Revvity in the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new stake in Revvity in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Revvity in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $47,000. 86.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have issued reports on RVTY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Revvity from $105.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. SVB Leerink began coverage on shares of Revvity in a report on Monday, July 8th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $125.00 price objective for the company. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of Revvity from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 29th. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Revvity from $126.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Revvity from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Revvity has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $123.81.

Revvity Price Performance

NYSE RVTY opened at $120.24 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.27, a quick ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. Revvity, Inc. has a 1 year low of $79.50 and a 1 year high of $128.15. The company has a market cap of $14.84 billion, a PE ratio of 99.37, a PEG ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 1.05. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $112.03 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $107.86.

Revvity (NYSE:RVTY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 29th. The company reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.10. Revvity had a net margin of 6.26% and a return on equity of 7.34%. The business had revenue of $691.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $690.33 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.21 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Revvity, Inc. will post 4.75 EPS for the current year.

Revvity Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 18th will be given a $0.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 18th. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.23%. Revvity’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.14%.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Joel S. Goldberg sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.46, for a total value of $441,840.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 36,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,075,974. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Revvity news, insider Joel S. Goldberg sold 3,500 shares of Revvity stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.86, for a total transaction of $412,510.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 33,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,936,524. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Joel S. Goldberg sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.46, for a total transaction of $441,840.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 36,900 shares in the company, valued at $4,075,974. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Revvity Profile

Revvity, Inc provides health sciences solutions, technologies, and services in the Americas, Europe, and Asia, and internationally. The Life Sciences segment provides instruments, reagents, informatics, software, subscriptions, detection, imaging technologies, warranties, training, and services. Its Diagnostics segment provides instruments, reagents, assay platforms, and software products for the early detection of genetic disorders, such as pregnancy and early childhood, as well as infectious disease testing in the diagnostics market.

