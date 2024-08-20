RxSight (NASDAQ:RXST) Price Target Raised to $66.00

RxSight (NASDAQ:RXST – Get Free Report) had its price target upped by investment analysts at Needham & Company LLC from $54.00 to $66.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Briefing.com reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Needham & Company LLC’s price target indicates a potential upside of 24.93% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of RxSight from $68.00 to $54.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. BTIG Research lifted their target price on shares of RxSight from $72.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 15th. Oppenheimer cut their target price on shares of RxSight from $72.00 to $65.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on shares of RxSight from $70.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $60.14.

Shares of NASDAQ:RXST opened at $52.83 on Tuesday. RxSight has a 12 month low of $20.66 and a 12 month high of $66.54. The company has a market cap of $1.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -41.93 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $51.80 and a 200-day moving average price of $53.67.

RxSight (NASDAQ:RXST – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.22) by $0.06. The company had revenue of $34.89 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $32.33 million. RxSight had a negative net margin of 31.92% and a negative return on equity of 19.33%. RxSight’s revenue was up 67.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.40) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that RxSight will post -0.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Ilya Goldshleger sold 9,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.25, for a total transaction of $353,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 42,246 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,658,155.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, insider Ilya Goldshleger sold 9,000 shares of RxSight stock in a transaction on Monday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.25, for a total transaction of $353,250.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 42,246 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,658,155.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Shelley B. Thunen sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.61, for a total transaction of $586,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 13,938 shares in the company, valued at approximately $816,906.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 34,625 shares of company stock valued at $1,845,600 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 9.36% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Point72 Asset Management L.P. lifted its position in shares of RxSight by 279.1% in the 2nd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 62,935 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,787,000 after purchasing an additional 46,336 shares during the period. Doheny Asset Management CA lifted its position in shares of RxSight by 51.7% in the 2nd quarter. Doheny Asset Management CA now owns 14,490 shares of the company’s stock worth $872,000 after purchasing an additional 4,940 shares during the period. Algert Global LLC purchased a new stake in shares of RxSight in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,488,000. Driehaus Capital Management LLC lifted its position in RxSight by 74.9% during the second quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC now owns 706,162 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,490,000 after acquiring an additional 302,367 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lighthouse Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in RxSight during the second quarter valued at approximately $3,993,000. 78.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

RxSight, Inc, a commercial-stage medical device company, engages in the research and development, manufacture, and sale of light adjustable intraocular lenses (LAL) used in cataract surgery in the United States and internationally. It offers RxSight system that enables doctors to customize and enhance the visual acuity for patients after cataract surgery.

