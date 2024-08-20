Sapphire (SAPP) Trading Down 21% Over Last Week

Sapphire (SAPP) traded down 18.3% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on August 20th. Sapphire has a market cap of $3.51 million and $1,598.24 worth of Sapphire was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Sapphire has traded down 21% against the dollar. One Sapphire coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0019 or 0.00000003 BTC on exchanges.

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2,643.83 or 0.04344340 BTC.

Cardano (ADA) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00000567 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 6.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.13 or 0.00036367 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $4.11 or 0.00006760 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $6.37 or 0.00010468 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $7.38 or 0.00012124 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0879 or 0.00000144 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0542 or 0.00000089 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.77 or 0.00007835 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000211 BTC.

Sapphire (CRYPTO:SAPP) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Quark hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was April 25th, 2019. Sapphire’s total supply is 1,858,926,793 coins and its circulating supply is 1,838,250,171 coins. The official website for Sapphire is sappcoin.com. Sapphire’s official Twitter account is @sapphire_core and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Sapphire coins (SAPP coins) will be used in the real economy as a stable means of payment and will be issued only to trustworthy partners who bring added value to the project. The goal is to have a coin that is easy to use, ensures fast payment transfers, is used and wanted.

[Telegram](https://t.me/sapphirecore)[Discord](https://discord.com/invite/v57uFHk)”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Sapphire directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Sapphire should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Sapphire using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

