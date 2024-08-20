Science Applications International Co. (NYSE:SAIC) Stake Boosted by Blue Trust Inc.

Blue Trust Inc. boosted its holdings in Science Applications International Co. (NYSE:SAIC – Free Report) by 48.5% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 1,368 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 447 shares during the period. Blue Trust Inc.’s holdings in Science Applications International were worth $178,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Science Applications International during the 4th quarter worth approximately $75,040,000. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in Science Applications International by 14.8% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,810,505 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $225,082,000 after buying an additional 233,075 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its holdings in shares of Science Applications International by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 4,062,059 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $504,995,000 after acquiring an additional 194,160 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Science Applications International by 12,348.8% during the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 91,872 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $11,422,000 after acquiring an additional 91,134 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Global Assets Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Science Applications International in the 1st quarter worth about $11,044,000. Institutional investors own 76.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com lowered shares of Science Applications International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Science Applications International from $140.00 to $132.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their price objective on Science Applications International from $130.00 to $125.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Science Applications International currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $125.00.

Science Applications International stock opened at $126.33 on Tuesday. Science Applications International Co. has a 52 week low of $104.26 and a 52 week high of $145.17. The stock has a market cap of $6.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.79 and a beta of 0.69. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $119.40 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $127.48. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13.

Science Applications International (NYSE:SAIC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, June 3rd. The information technology services provider reported $1.92 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.92. The firm had revenue of $1.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.84 billion. Science Applications International had a return on equity of 22.56% and a net margin of 6.28%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.14 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Science Applications International Co. will post 8.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 12th were issued a $0.37 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 12th. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.17%. Science Applications International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 17.33%.

In other Science Applications International news, EVP James Joshua Jackson purchased 400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 10th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $114.28 per share, for a total transaction of $45,712.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 13,677 shares in the company, valued at $1,563,007.56. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Science Applications International news, EVP James Joshua Jackson purchased 400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 10th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $114.28 per share, for a total transaction of $45,712.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 13,677 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,563,007.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Prabu Natarajan purchased 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 10th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $114.85 per share, for a total transaction of $229,700.00. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 60,630 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,963,355.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought 3,715 shares of company stock valued at $430,207 over the last 90 days. 0.67% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Science Applications International

(Free Report)

Science Applications International Corporation provides technical, engineering, and enterprise information technology (IT) services primarily in the United States. The company's offerings include IT modernization; digital engineering; artificial intelligence; Weapon systems support design, build, modify, integrate, and sustain weapon systems; and end-to-end services, such as design, development, integration, deployment, management and operations, sustainment, and security of its customers' IT infrastructure, as well as training and simulation and ground vehicles support which integrates, modify, upgrades, and sustains ground vehicles for nation's armed forces.

