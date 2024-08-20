Scotiabank Boosts DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE) Price Target to $137.00

DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE – Get Free Report) had its price target raised by equities researchers at Scotiabank from $120.00 to $137.00 in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “sector outperform” rating on the utilities provider’s stock. Scotiabank’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 11.12% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH began coverage on shares of DTE Energy in a research report on Wednesday, August 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $131.00 price objective on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on DTE Energy from $125.00 to $133.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. StockNews.com raised DTE Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday, August 11th. KeyCorp lifted their target price on DTE Energy from $117.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 20th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of DTE Energy from $120.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 15th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $121.91.

DTE Energy Stock Up 1.1 %

NYSE DTE opened at $123.29 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $115.26 and a 200-day moving average price of $112.07. DTE Energy has a one year low of $90.14 and a one year high of $126.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 0.69. The company has a market capitalization of $25.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.18, a P/E/G ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.66.

DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The utilities provider reported $1.43 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.22. DTE Energy had a net margin of 11.18% and a return on equity of 12.18%. The business had revenue of $2.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.65 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.99 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that DTE Energy will post 6.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other DTE Energy news, Vice Chairman Trevor F. Lauer sold 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.07, for a total transaction of $402,745.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 59,475 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,843,788.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, VP Lisa A. Muschong sold 1,198 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.61, for a total transaction of $139,698.78. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 4,271 shares in the company, valued at approximately $498,041.31. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Vice Chairman Trevor F. Lauer sold 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.07, for a total value of $402,745.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 59,475 shares in the company, valued at $6,843,788.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.61% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On DTE Energy

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. ESL Trust Services LLC acquired a new stake in DTE Energy in the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Rise Advisors LLC grew its stake in DTE Energy by 89.6% during the 1st quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 273 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 129 shares during the last quarter. Ridgewood Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of DTE Energy in the second quarter valued at about $31,000. Denali Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of DTE Energy during the first quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Salomon & Ludwin LLC boosted its position in DTE Energy by 82.3% in the first quarter. Salomon & Ludwin LLC now owns 432 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 195 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.06% of the company’s stock.

DTE Energy Company Profile

DTE Energy Company engages in the utility operations. The company's Electric segment generates, purchases, distributes, and sells electricity to various residential, commercial, and industrial customers in southeastern Michigan. It generates electricity through coal-fired plants, hydroelectric pumped storage, and nuclear plants, as well as wind and solar assets.

Featured Articles

