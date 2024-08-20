Scotiabank Increases Alliant Energy (NASDAQ:LNT) Price Target to $64.00

Alliant Energy (NASDAQ:LNT – Get Free Report) had its price target lifted by equities researchers at Scotiabank from $58.00 to $64.00 in a research report issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “sector outperform” rating on the stock. Scotiabank’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 10.98% from the stock’s previous close.

LNT has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Barclays boosted their price objective on Alliant Energy from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Alliant Energy from $56.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 5th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Alliant Energy from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. Finally, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH raised shares of Alliant Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $50.00 to $62.50 in a research note on Tuesday, August 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Alliant Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $57.21.

Shares of LNT opened at $57.67 on Tuesday. Alliant Energy has a 52-week low of $45.15 and a 52-week high of $58.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.79 billion, a PE ratio of 20.97, a P/E/G ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 0.56. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $53.47 and a 200 day moving average price of $50.87. The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31.

Alliant Energy (NASDAQ:LNT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.64 by ($0.07). Alliant Energy had a net margin of 15.77% and a return on equity of 10.23%. The company had revenue of $894.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $897.03 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.64 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Alliant Energy will post 3.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alliant Energy during the fourth quarter worth approximately $23,340,000. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System purchased a new stake in shares of Alliant Energy during the fourth quarter worth $790,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its position in Alliant Energy by 23.7% during the fourth quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 43,240 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,218,000 after purchasing an additional 8,285 shares during the last quarter. Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Alliant Energy in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Finally, abrdn plc increased its position in Alliant Energy by 72.3% in the 4th quarter. abrdn plc now owns 103,677 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,319,000 after purchasing an additional 43,513 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.90% of the company’s stock.

Alliant Energy Corporation operates as a utility holding company that provides regulated electricity and natural gas services in the United States. It operates in three segments: Utility Electric Operations, Utility Gas Operations, and Utility Other. The company, through its subsidiary, Interstate Power and Light Company (IPL), primarily generates and distributes electricity, and distributes and transports natural gas to retail customers in Iowa; sells electricity to wholesale customers in Minnesota, Illinois, and Iowa; and generates and distributes steam in Cedar Rapids, Iowa.

