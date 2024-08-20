SG Americas Securities LLC Acquires 1,610 Shares of Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:FND)

SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:FND – Free Report) by 39.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,659 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,610 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Floor & Decor were worth $563,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of FND. Riverview Trust Co bought a new position in shares of Floor & Decor in the first quarter worth about $26,000. Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Floor & Decor in the first quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Floor & Decor by 97.1% during the first quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 339 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 167 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new position in shares of Floor & Decor during the fourth quarter worth $53,000. Finally, RiverPark Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Floor & Decor by 361.1% during the 1st quarter. RiverPark Advisors LLC now owns 604 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,000 after acquiring an additional 473 shares in the last quarter.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Thomas V. Taylor sold 34,199 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total value of $4,274,875.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 168,386 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,048,250. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Floor & Decor Price Performance

Shares of FND opened at $107.24 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $11.48 billion, a PE ratio of 51.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 10.13 and a beta of 1.74. Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $76.30 and a 52-week high of $135.67. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $101.50 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $111.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 0.21 and a current ratio of 1.17.

Floor & Decor (NYSE:FND – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $1.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.15 billion. Floor & Decor had a net margin of 4.78% and a return on equity of 10.85%. Floor & Decor’s revenue for the quarter was down .2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.66 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. will post 1.81 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on FND shares. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and set a $110.00 price objective on shares of Floor & Decor in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Floor & Decor from $125.00 to $95.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 26th. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on shares of Floor & Decor from $127.00 to $115.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 29th. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of Floor & Decor from $115.00 to $95.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, Evercore ISI cut their price target on shares of Floor & Decor from $120.00 to $100.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $104.37.

About Floor & Decor



Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc together with its subsidiaries, operates as a multi-channel specialty retailer of hard surface flooring and related accessories, and commercial surfaces seller in Georgia. The company offers tile, wood, laminate, vinyl, and natural stone flooring products, as well as decorative accessories, wall tiles, and installation materials and tools; and vanities, shower doors, bath accessories, faucets, sinks, custom countertops, bathroom mirrors, and bathroom lighting.

