SG Americas Securities LLC Acquires New Shares in Semrush Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEMR)

SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Semrush Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEMR – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 48,850 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $654,000.

Get Semrush alerts:

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cat Rock Capital Management LP lifted its stake in shares of Semrush by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. Cat Rock Capital Management LP now owns 8,596,358 shares of the company’s stock worth $117,426,000 after buying an additional 358,386 shares during the last quarter. G2 Investment Partners Management LLC acquired a new position in Semrush during the 4th quarter worth $10,597,000. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Semrush by 8.9% during the first quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC now owns 205,827 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,729,000 after acquiring an additional 16,738 shares during the period. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Semrush in the first quarter valued at about $2,705,000. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Semrush in the fourth quarter worth about $1,167,000. 32.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Semrush Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of SEMR opened at $13.72 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $13.74 and its 200 day moving average price is $13.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 152.44 and a beta of 1.59. Semrush Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $7.36 and a 12-month high of $16.42.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have issued reports on SEMR. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $18.00 target price on shares of Semrush in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. KeyCorp increased their price objective on Semrush from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $14.33.

Check Out Our Latest Report on Semrush

Insider Transactions at Semrush

In related news, Director Dmitry Melnikov sold 1,896 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.63, for a total value of $25,842.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,982,291 shares in the company, valued at $40,648,626.33. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, Director Dmitry Melnikov sold 1,896 shares of Semrush stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.63, for a total transaction of $25,842.48. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 2,982,291 shares in the company, valued at approximately $40,648,626.33. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, President Eugenie Levin sold 3,757 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.64, for a total transaction of $51,245.48. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 445,680 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,079,075.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 66,038 shares of company stock valued at $922,015. 57.83% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Semrush

(Free Report)

Semrush Holdings, Inc develops an online visibility management software-as-a-service platform in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company enables companies to identify and reach the right audience for their content through the right channels. Its platform enables the company's customers to understand trends and act upon insights to enhance the online visibility, and drive traffic to their websites and social media pages, as well as online listings, distribute targeted content to their customers, and measure the digital marketing campaigns.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SEMR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Semrush Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEMR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Semrush Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Semrush and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.