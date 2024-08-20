SG Americas Securities LLC Buys 36,831 Shares of QuantumScape Co. (NYSE:QS)

SG Americas Securities LLC raised its stake in QuantumScape Co. (NYSE:QS – Free Report) by 49.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 111,989 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 36,831 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in QuantumScape were worth $551,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Spire Wealth Management increased its holdings in QuantumScape by 39.0% in the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 5,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of QuantumScape by 595.1% in the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 6,186 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 5,296 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC grew its position in QuantumScape by 56.0% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 7,124 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 2,556 shares in the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. purchased a new position in QuantumScape in the second quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, StepStone Group LP bought a new stake in QuantumScape during the fourth quarter worth approximately $56,000. 29.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on QS shares. UBS Group dropped their target price on QuantumScape from $9.00 to $5.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Truist Financial reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $7.00 price objective (up from $6.00) on shares of QuantumScape in a research note on Monday, August 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $6.62.

Shares of QS stock opened at $5.81 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $6.06 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.03. QuantumScape Co. has a 52-week low of $4.67 and a 52-week high of $10.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 10.38 and a current ratio of 8.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.90 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.05 and a beta of 4.62.

QuantumScape (NYSE:QS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The company reported ($0.25) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.22) by ($0.03). During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.26) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that QuantumScape Co. will post -0.9 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Michael O. Mccarthy III sold 222,476 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.58, for a total transaction of $1,463,892.08. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,283,847 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,447,713.26. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other QuantumScape news, Director Jagdeep Singh sold 192,280 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.85, for a total transaction of $1,124,838.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,809,253 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,434,130.05. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Michael O. Mccarthy III sold 222,476 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.58, for a total transaction of $1,463,892.08. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,283,847 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,447,713.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,193,906 shares of company stock valued at $7,004,864 in the last three months. Company insiders own 10.18% of the company’s stock.

QuantumScape Corporation, a research and development stage company, focuses on the development and commercialization of solid-state lithium-metal batteries for electric vehicles and other applications. The company was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in San Jose, California.

