SG Americas Securities LLC Buys Shares of 37,926 Antero Midstream Co. (NYSE:AM)

SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Antero Midstream Co. (NYSE:AM – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 37,926 shares of the pipeline company’s stock, valued at approximately $559,000.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Chickasaw Capital Management LLC grew its position in Antero Midstream by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. Chickasaw Capital Management LLC now owns 2,219,519 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $31,206,000 after purchasing an additional 81,374 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its position in shares of Antero Midstream by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 1,852,300 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $23,209,000 after buying an additional 57,000 shares during the period. Semanteon Capital Management LP bought a new position in Antero Midstream in the 4th quarter worth approximately $164,000. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund acquired a new stake in Antero Midstream in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,506,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Antero Midstream by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,602,607 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $45,141,000 after acquiring an additional 99,592 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.97% of the company’s stock.

Antero Midstream stock opened at $14.76 on Tuesday. Antero Midstream Co. has a 12-month low of $11.50 and a 12-month high of $15.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.10 billion, a PE ratio of 18.44 and a beta of 2.38. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $14.50 and a 200-day simple moving average of $14.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 1.25.

Antero Midstream ( NYSE:AM Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The pipeline company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.22 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $269.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $274.66 million. Antero Midstream had a return on equity of 20.02% and a net margin of 36.19%. Antero Midstream’s revenue was up 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.22 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Antero Midstream Co. will post 0.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 7th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 24th were paid a dividend of $0.225 per share. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.10%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, July 24th. Antero Midstream’s dividend payout ratio is presently 112.50%.

Separately, StockNews.com cut Antero Midstream from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 5th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Antero Midstream currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $13.17.

Antero Midstream Corporation owns, operates, and develops midstream energy assets in the Appalachian Basin. It operates in two segments, Gathering and Processing, and Water Handling. The Gathering and Processing segment includes a network of gathering pipelines and compressor stations that collects and processes production from Antero Resources' wells in West Virginia and Ohio.

