SG Americas Securities LLC Cuts Position in Morningstar, Inc. (NASDAQ:MORN)

SG Americas Securities LLC lowered its stake in shares of Morningstar, Inc. (NASDAQ:MORN – Free Report) by 85.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,917 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 11,285 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Morningstar were worth $567,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Principal Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Morningstar during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new stake in Morningstar during the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in Morningstar during the first quarter worth $66,000. Versant Capital Management Inc grew its holdings in Morningstar by 21.9% in the second quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 245 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC increased its position in shares of Morningstar by 14.1% in the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 324 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $93,000 after buying an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. 57.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Morningstar Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of Morningstar stock opened at $315.47 on Tuesday. Morningstar, Inc. has a 1 year low of $213.38 and a 1 year high of $330.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 0.98. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $303.32 and a 200 day moving average price of $298.50. The company has a market capitalization of $13.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 63.73 and a beta of 1.17.

Morningstar Announces Dividend

Morningstar ( NASDAQ:MORN Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The business services provider reported $2.01 earnings per share for the quarter. Morningstar had a return on equity of 22.34% and a net margin of 11.34%. The company had revenue of $571.90 million during the quarter.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 12th were issued a $0.405 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 12th. This represents a $1.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.51%. Morningstar’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 32.73%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, BMO Capital Markets started coverage on shares of Morningstar in a research report on Monday, August 12th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $352.00 price objective on the stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director William M. Lyons sold 750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $289.07, for a total value of $216,802.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 16,590 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,795,671.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Morningstar news, Director William M. Lyons sold 750 shares of Morningstar stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $289.07, for a total value of $216,802.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 16,590 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,795,671.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Caroline J. Tsay sold 290 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $296.98, for a total value of $86,124.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 3,925 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,165,646.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 58,188 shares of company stock valued at $17,435,687 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 39.90% of the company’s stock.

Morningstar Company Profile

(Free Report)

Morningstar, Inc provides independent investment insights in the United States, Asia. Australia, Continental Europe, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates in five segments: Morningstar Data and Analytics; PitchBook; Morningstar Wealth; Morningstar Credit; and Morningstar Retirement.

Further Reading

