SG Americas Securities LLC Purchases 1,348 Shares of Installed Building Products, Inc. (NYSE:IBP)

SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its position in Installed Building Products, Inc. (NYSE:IBP – Free Report) by 80.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,020 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 1,348 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Installed Building Products were worth $621,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. NBC Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Installed Building Products in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its stake in Installed Building Products by 280.6% in the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 137 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in Installed Building Products by 253.7% during the 4th quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 145 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of Installed Building Products during the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. bought a new position in shares of Installed Building Products in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Institutional investors own 99.61% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

IBP has been the subject of several recent research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on Installed Building Products from $260.00 to $295.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Loop Capital raised their target price on shares of Installed Building Products from $250.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of Installed Building Products from $239.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Installed Building Products from $235.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, Stephens reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and issued a $240.00 target price on shares of Installed Building Products in a report on Monday, August 5th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Installed Building Products has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $255.20.

Installed Building Products Stock Up 2.1 %

Shares of IBP opened at $211.09 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $221.10 and its 200 day simple moving average is $226.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 2.67 and a current ratio of 3.08. The firm has a market cap of $6.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.88 and a beta of 1.93. Installed Building Products, Inc. has a 52 week low of $106.01 and a 52 week high of $281.04.

Installed Building Products Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Sunday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 13th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.66%. Installed Building Products’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 15.84%.

Installed Building Products Company Profile

Installed Building Products, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the installation of insulation, waterproofing, fire-stopping, fireproofing, garage doors, rain gutters, window blinds, shower doors, closet shelving and mirrors, and other products in the United States. It operates through Installation, Distribution, and Manufacturing operation segments.

Featured Articles

