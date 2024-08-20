SG Americas Securities LLC Raises Position in Victory Capital Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:VCTR)

SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its stake in Victory Capital Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:VCTR – Free Report) by 271.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 13,319 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,736 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Victory Capital were worth $636,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. increased its position in shares of Victory Capital by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. now owns 822,668 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,333,000 after acquiring an additional 38,895 shares during the period. Capital World Investors raised its position in Victory Capital by 85.8% during the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 2,221,954 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,278,000 after purchasing an additional 1,025,954 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Victory Capital by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,212,173 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,627,000 after buying an additional 104,746 shares during the period. Granahan Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Victory Capital by 22.0% during the 4th quarter. Granahan Investment Management LLC now owns 1,213,589 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,796,000 after buying an additional 219,025 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bard Financial Services Inc. increased its stake in shares of Victory Capital by 82.8% during the fourth quarter. Bard Financial Services Inc. now owns 40,885 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,408,000 after buying an additional 18,525 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 87.71% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on VCTR shares. Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of Victory Capital from $58.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 12th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Victory Capital from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on Victory Capital from $53.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Victory Capital from $45.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $57.00 target price (up from $55.00) on shares of Victory Capital in a report on Monday, May 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $53.13.

Shares of VCTR opened at $52.60 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $49.51 and a two-hundred day moving average of $46.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.91. The stock has a market cap of $3.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.09, a P/E/G ratio of 0.55 and a beta of 0.93. Victory Capital Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $28.66 and a one year high of $54.94.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 25th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 10th will be issued a $0.41 dividend. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.12%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 10th. This is an increase from Victory Capital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. Victory Capital’s dividend payout ratio is 50.31%.

Victory Capital Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an asset management company in the United States and internationally. It offers investment advisory, fund administration, fund compliance, fund transfer agent, fund distribution, and other management services. The company provides specialized investment strategies to institutions, intermediaries, retirement platforms, and individual investors.

