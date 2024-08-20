SG Americas Securities LLC Sells 4,437 Shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:LGND)

SG Americas Securities LLC lessened its stake in shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:LGND – Free Report) by 40.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,624 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 4,437 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Ligand Pharmaceuticals were worth $558,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at about $53,000. Scarborough Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Ligand Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth approximately $107,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Ligand Pharmaceuticals by 32.4% in the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,840 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $131,000 after acquiring an additional 450 shares in the last quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Ligand Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter worth approximately $146,000. Finally, Cetera Trust Company N.A acquired a new stake in Ligand Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $157,000. 91.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

LGND opened at $103.59 on Tuesday. Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated has a 1 year low of $49.24 and a 1 year high of $112.13. The company has a market capitalization of $1.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.04 and a beta of 1.01. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $92.83 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $82.60.

Ligand Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:LGND Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The biotechnology company reported $1.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by $0.34. Ligand Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 79.30% and a return on equity of 8.52%. The business had revenue of $41.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.04 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.10 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 57.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated will post 3.54 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on LGND. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $130.00 target price on shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $144.00 price objective on shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Craig Hallum upped their target price on shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. Finally, Benchmark lifted their price target on Ligand Pharmaceuticals from $95.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Ligand Pharmaceuticals has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $131.00.

In other news, COO Matthew E. Korenberg sold 18,245 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.50, for a total transaction of $1,797,132.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 68,368 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,734,248. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Ligand Pharmaceuticals news, COO Matthew E. Korenberg sold 18,245 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.50, for a total value of $1,797,132.50. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 68,368 shares in the company, valued at $6,734,248. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Todd C. Davis purchased 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 8th. The shares were bought at an average price of $97.39 per share, with a total value of $243,475.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 123,010 shares in the company, valued at $11,979,943.90. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 5.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development and licensing of biopharmaceutical assets worldwide. Its commercial programs include Kyprolis and Evomela, which are used to treat multiple myeloma; Rylaze, a recombinant erwinia asparaginase for the treatment of acute lymphoblastic leukemia or lymphoblastic lymphoma in adult and pediatric patients; Filspari, a dual endothelin and angiotensin II receptor antagonist in development for rare kidney diseases and non-immunosuppressive treatment indicated for immunoglobulin A nephropathy; Teriparatide injection product for osteoporosis; Vaxneuvance for the prevention of invasive disease caused by streptococcus pneumoniae serotypes; and Pneumosil, a pneumococcal conjugate vaccine to help fight against pneumococcal pneumonia among children.

