SG Americas Securities LLC Takes Position in DoubleVerify Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DV)

SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in DoubleVerify Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DV – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor bought 28,642 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $558,000.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in DV. CWM LLC lifted its holdings in shares of DoubleVerify by 212.5% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,794 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 1,900 shares during the period. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. increased its position in DoubleVerify by 119.7% during the second quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 8,944 shares of the company’s stock valued at $174,000 after acquiring an additional 4,873 shares during the last quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky lifted its holdings in DoubleVerify by 10.3% in the first quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 45,131 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,586,000 after acquiring an additional 4,200 shares during the period. Cetera Advisors LLC purchased a new position in DoubleVerify in the first quarter worth about $1,671,000. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers grew its stake in shares of DoubleVerify by 91.1% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 126,152 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,436,000 after purchasing an additional 60,146 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 97.29% of the company’s stock.

DV has been the topic of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of DoubleVerify from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on shares of DoubleVerify from $42.00 to $38.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Macquarie restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $25.00 price objective on shares of DoubleVerify in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on DoubleVerify from $40.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price target on DoubleVerify from $48.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $31.53.

DV stock opened at $19.39 on Tuesday. DoubleVerify Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $17.50 and a 1-year high of $43.00. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $19.50 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $26.61. The company has a market capitalization of $3.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.03, a PEG ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 0.93.

DoubleVerify (NYSE:DV – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04. The firm had revenue of $155.89 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $153.78 million. DoubleVerify had a net margin of 9.97% and a return on equity of 5.70%. DoubleVerify’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.07 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that DoubleVerify Holdings, Inc. will post 0.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

DoubleVerify announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase program on Thursday, May 16th that allows the company to repurchase $150.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the company to reacquire up to 4.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

In related news, CFO Nicola T. Allais sold 1,764 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.16, for a total value of $35,562.24. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 77,314 shares in the company, valued at $1,558,650.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders sold 5,292 shares of company stock valued at $104,835 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

DoubleVerify Holdings, Inc provides a software platform for digital media measurement, and data analytics in the United States and internationally. The company provides solutions to advertisers that enable advertisers to increase the effectiveness and quality and return on their digital advertising investments.

