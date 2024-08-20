Short Interest in BigBear.ai Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BBAI) Drops By 7.1%

BigBear.ai Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BBAI – Get Free Report) saw a significant drop in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 16,660,000 shares, a drop of 7.1% from the July 15th total of 17,940,000 shares. Currently, 17.5% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 3,420,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4.9 days.

Insider Transactions at BigBear.ai

In other news, Director Pamela Joyce Braden acquired 140,939 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 3rd. The stock was bought at an average price of $1.49 per share, with a total value of $209,999.11. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 446,396 shares in the company, valued at approximately $665,130.04. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of BigBear.ai

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new position in shares of BigBear.ai during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD bought a new position in shares of BigBear.ai during the first quarter worth $31,000. Baader Bank Aktiengesellschaft bought a new position in shares of BigBear.ai during the second quarter worth $32,000. Avondale Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of BigBear.ai during the first quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Hartline Investment Corp bought a new position in shares of BigBear.ai during the first quarter worth $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 7.55% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, HC Wainwright lowered their price target on shares of BigBear.ai from $5.00 to $3.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 2nd.

BigBear.ai Price Performance

BBAI opened at $1.37 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $1.41 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 1.98 and a current ratio of 1.98. BigBear.ai has a 52 week low of $1.16 and a 52 week high of $4.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $335.89 million, a PE ratio of -1.52 and a beta of 3.52.

BigBear.ai (NYSE:BBAI – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $39.78 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $46.55 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.12) EPS. BigBear.ai’s revenue was up 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that BigBear.ai will post -0.34 earnings per share for the current year.

About BigBear.ai

BigBear.ai Holdings, Inc provides artificial intelligence-powered decision intelligence solutions. It offers national security, supply chain management, and digital identity and biometrics solutions. The company also provides data ingestion, data enrichment, data processing, artificial intelligence, machine learning, predictive analytics, and predictive visualization solutions and services.

Further Reading

