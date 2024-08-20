Short Interest in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) Drops By 6.4%

Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 52,560,000 shares, a decrease of 6.4% from the July 15th total of 56,150,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 20,390,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.6 days. Currently, 1.3% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Get Cisco Systems alerts:

Cisco Systems Stock Performance

CSCO opened at $49.83 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.82. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $46.82 and a 200 day moving average price of $47.86. Cisco Systems has a 1 year low of $44.50 and a 1 year high of $58.19. The stock has a market cap of $200.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.83, a P/E/G ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 0.85.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 14th. The network equipment provider reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $13.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.53 billion. Cisco Systems had a net margin of 21.88% and a return on equity of 30.82%. The firm’s revenue was down 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.01 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Cisco Systems will post 3.14 earnings per share for the current year.

Cisco Systems Announces Dividend

Insider Transactions at Cisco Systems

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 23rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 2nd. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.21%. Cisco Systems’s dividend payout ratio is presently 53.87%.

In related news, SVP Maria Victoria Wong sold 762 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.42, for a total transaction of $34,610.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 51,788 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,352,210.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Cisco Systems news, SVP Maria Victoria Wong sold 762 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.42, for a total transaction of $34,610.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 51,788 shares in the company, valued at $2,352,210.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Deborah L. Stahlkopf sold 2,619 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.34, for a total transaction of $118,745.46. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 176,384 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,997,250.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 33,090 shares of company stock valued at $1,522,231 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Cisco Systems

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CSCO. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners purchased a new position in Cisco Systems in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $78,000. Grandfield & Dodd LLC increased its stake in Cisco Systems by 8.9% in the fourth quarter. Grandfield & Dodd LLC now owns 8,903 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $450,000 after purchasing an additional 727 shares during the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB grew its position in shares of Cisco Systems by 8.1% during the fourth quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 1,923,087 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $97,154,000 after acquiring an additional 143,787 shares during the last quarter. Nikulski Financial Inc. grew its position in shares of Cisco Systems by 10.4% during the fourth quarter. Nikulski Financial Inc. now owns 4,143 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $209,000 after acquiring an additional 390 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ramsay Stattman Vela & Price Inc. grew its position in shares of Cisco Systems by 6.4% during the fourth quarter. Ramsay Stattman Vela & Price Inc. now owns 123,507 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $6,240,000 after acquiring an additional 7,415 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.33% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Piper Sandler restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $52.00 target price on shares of Cisco Systems in a report on Thursday, August 15th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Cisco Systems from $52.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Cisco Systems from $52.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 15th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on shares of Cisco Systems from $56.00 to $53.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 15th. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on shares of Cisco Systems from $54.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Cisco Systems has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $55.89.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on CSCO

About Cisco Systems

(Get Free Report)

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Japan, and China. The company also offers switching portfolio encompasses campus switching as well as data center switching; enterprise routing portfolio interconnects public and private wireline and mobile networks, delivering highly secure, and reliable connectivity to campus, data center and branch networks; wireless products include wireless access points and controllers; and compute portfolio including the cisco unified computing system, hyperflex, and software management capabilities, which combine computing, networking, and storage infrastructure management and virtualization.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Cisco Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cisco Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.