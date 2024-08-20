Short Interest in DaVita Inc. (NYSE:DVA) Rises By 6.0%

DaVita Inc. (NYSE:DVA – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 5,280,000 shares, an increase of 6.0% from the July 15th total of 4,980,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 824,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 6.4 days. Approximately 6.4% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

NYSE DVA opened at $152.00 on Tuesday. DaVita has a fifty-two week low of $71.51 and a fifty-two week high of $152.22. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $140.53 and its two-hundred day moving average is $135.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.94, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 1.12. The firm has a market cap of $13.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 0.87.

DaVita (NYSE:DVA – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $2.59 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.47 by $0.12. DaVita had a return on equity of 77.00% and a net margin of 6.86%. The company had revenue of $3.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.15 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.08 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that DaVita will post 9.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, COO Michael David Staffieri sold 9,539 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.03, for a total transaction of $1,431,136.17. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 241,945 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,299,008.35. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In other news, insider Kathleen Alyce Waters sold 7,857 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.21, for a total value of $1,148,771.97. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 83,011 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,137,038.31. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, COO Michael David Staffieri sold 9,539 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.03, for a total value of $1,431,136.17. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 241,945 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,299,008.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Blue Trust Inc. raised its holdings in DaVita by 58.6% during the second quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 211 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new position in DaVita during the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Principal Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of DaVita in the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. Family Firm Inc. bought a new position in shares of DaVita in the second quarter worth about $43,000. Finally, Versant Capital Management Inc increased its stake in shares of DaVita by 90.6% in the second quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 326 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares during the period. 90.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Barclays raised their target price on DaVita from $133.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 6th. UBS Group raised their target price on DaVita from $169.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Bank of America lifted their price objective on DaVita from $139.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. StockNews.com cut DaVita from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, June 8th. Finally, TD Cowen lifted their price objective on DaVita from $139.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, DaVita has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $154.00.

DaVita Inc provides kidney dialysis services for patients suffering from chronic kidney failure in the United States. The company operates kidney dialysis centers and provides related lab services in outpatient dialysis centers. It also offers outpatient, hospital inpatient, and home-based hemodialysis services; operates clinical laboratories that provide routine laboratory tests for dialysis and other physician-prescribed laboratory tests for ESRD patients; and management and administrative services to outpatient dialysis centers.

