Short Interest in Eastman Kodak (NYSE:KODK) Declines By 5.7%

Eastman Kodak (NYSE:KODK – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 5,270,000 shares, a drop of 5.7% from the July 15th total of 5,590,000 shares. Approximately 8.4% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 739,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 7.1 days.

Eastman Kodak stock opened at $5.07 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $5.46 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a current ratio of 2.47. The stock has a market cap of $406.11 million, a P/E ratio of 7.92 and a beta of 3.66. Eastman Kodak has a fifty-two week low of $3.33 and a fifty-two week high of $6.18.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in KODK. Empowered Funds LLC lifted its stake in Eastman Kodak by 68.4% in the first quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 301,640 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,493,000 after purchasing an additional 122,480 shares during the last quarter. Jump Financial LLC lifted its stake in Eastman Kodak by 103.7% in the fourth quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 104,881 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $409,000 after purchasing an additional 53,381 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in Eastman Kodak by 5.6% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 60,823 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $302,000 after purchasing an additional 3,214 shares during the last quarter. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC lifted its stake in Eastman Kodak by 382.0% in the first quarter. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC now owns 136,887 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $678,000 after purchasing an additional 108,490 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Financial Markets lifted its stake in Eastman Kodak by 83.4% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 27,781 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $138,000 after purchasing an additional 12,637 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 33.65% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Eastman Kodak from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 13th.

Eastman Kodak Company engages in the provision of hardware, software, consumables, and services to customers in the commercial print, packaging, publishing, manufacturing, and entertainment markets worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Print, Advanced Materials and Chemicals, and Brand.

