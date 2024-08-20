Short Interest in FirstGroup plc (OTCMKTS:FGROY) Declines By 6.3%

FirstGroup plc (OTCMKTS:FGROY – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,500 shares, a decrease of 6.3% from the July 15th total of 1,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 15.0 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS FGROY opened at $2.04 on Tuesday. FirstGroup has a one year low of $1.68 and a one year high of $2.55. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.08 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $2.19. The company has a current ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 19th will be paid a $0.043 dividend. This is a boost from FirstGroup’s previous dividend of $0.02. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 19th.

FirstGroup plc provides public transport services in the United Kingdom. The company operates through First Bus and First Rail segments. The First Bus segment offers local bus services with a fleet of approximately 4,900 buses in the United Kingdom. The First Rail segment operates a passenger rail network that provides long-distance, commuter, regional, and sleeper services through a portfolio of Great Western Railway, South Western Railway, TransPennine Express, and Avanti West Coast franchises; and hull trains and Lumos.

