Short Interest in GameStop Corp. (NYSE:GME) Drops By 6.0%

GameStop Corp. (NYSE:GME – Get Free Report) saw a large drop in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 37,930,000 shares, a drop of 6.0% from the July 15th total of 40,340,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 50,100,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.8 days.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

GME has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Wedbush dropped their target price on shares of GameStop from $13.50 to $11.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 12th. StockNews.com upgraded GameStop to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 3rd.

Insider Buying and Selling at GameStop

Institutional Trading of GameStop

In other GameStop news, General Counsel Mark Haymond Robinson sold 2,215 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.33, for a total transaction of $58,320.95. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now owns 48,408 shares of the company's stock, valued at $1,274,582.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Lawrence Cheng purchased 4,140 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 8th. The stock was bought at an average price of $24.85 per share, with a total value of $102,879.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 69,228 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,720,315.80. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 3,183 shares of company stock worth $81,001 in the last quarter. 12.28% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of GME. AlphaMark Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of GameStop by 41.7% during the 2nd quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 1,345 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 396 shares during the last quarter. Centerpoint Advisors LLC purchased a new position in GameStop in the 2nd quarter worth about $47,000. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its stake in GameStop by 32.9% in the 2nd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,064 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 511 shares in the last quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new position in GameStop in the 4th quarter worth about $55,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its stake in GameStop by 147.2% in the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 5,080 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 3,025 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 29.21% of the company’s stock.

GameStop Stock Up 1.3 %

GME stock opened at $22.68 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $7.97 billion, a PE ratio of 283.50 and a beta of -0.09. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $24.30 and its 200 day simple moving average is $19.22. GameStop has a fifty-two week low of $9.95 and a fifty-two week high of $64.83. The company has a quick ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 2.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

GameStop (NYSE:GME – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, June 7th. The company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $881.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $995.30 million. GameStop had a net margin of 0.51% and a return on equity of 1.78%. The firm’s revenue was down 28.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.14) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that GameStop will post 0.08 EPS for the current year.

About GameStop

GameStop Corp., a specialty retailer, provides games and entertainment products through its stores and ecommerce platforms in the United States, Canada, Australia, and Europe. The company sells new and pre-owned gaming platforms; accessories, such as controllers, gaming headsets, and virtual reality products; new and pre-owned gaming software; and in-game digital currency, digital downloadable content, and full-game downloads.

