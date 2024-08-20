Short Interest in GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:GEHC) Drops By 6.7%

GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:GEHC – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 11,860,000 shares, a decrease of 6.7% from the July 15th total of 12,710,000 shares. Approximately 2.8% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,670,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.4 days.

GE HealthCare Technologies Price Performance

NASDAQ:GEHC opened at $84.99 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 1.06. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $80.10 and its 200 day simple moving average is $83.23. The company has a market cap of $38.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.03, a P/E/G ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 1.17. GE HealthCare Technologies has a 52-week low of $62.35 and a 52-week high of $94.50.

GE HealthCare Technologies (NASDAQ:GEHC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by $0.02. GE HealthCare Technologies had a return on equity of 25.26% and a net margin of 8.10%. The business had revenue of $4.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.88 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.92 earnings per share. GE HealthCare Technologies’s quarterly revenue was up .5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that GE HealthCare Technologies will post 4.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

GE HealthCare Technologies Announces Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 19th were issued a dividend of $0.03 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 19th. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.14%. GE HealthCare Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 3.51%.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on GE HealthCare Technologies in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $87.00 target price for the company. Bank of America decreased their target price on GE HealthCare Technologies from $94.00 to $86.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Mizuho reduced their price objective on GE HealthCare Technologies from $110.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on GE HealthCare Technologies in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $100.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Redburn Atlantic raised GE HealthCare Technologies to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, GE HealthCare Technologies currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $95.00.

Insider Buying and Selling at GE HealthCare Technologies

In other news, CEO Thomas J. Westrick sold 2,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.78, for a total transaction of $222,145.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 17,509 shares in the company, valued at $1,414,377.02. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other GE HealthCare Technologies news, CEO Thomas J. Westrick sold 2,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.78, for a total transaction of $222,145.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 17,509 shares in the company, valued at $1,414,377.02. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CTO Taha Kass-Hout sold 3,300 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.70, for a total transaction of $259,710.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 67,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,296,510. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Capital Research Global Investors grew its stake in shares of GE HealthCare Technologies by 5.2% in the first quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 53,991,923 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,908,406,000 after purchasing an additional 2,647,204 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of GE HealthCare Technologies by 9.2% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 48,519,340 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,410,893,000 after purchasing an additional 4,107,746 shares during the last quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of GE HealthCare Technologies by 9.4% in the fourth quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 5,511,973 shares of the company’s stock worth $426,186,000 after purchasing an additional 471,910 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of GE HealthCare Technologies by 17.1% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,454,690 shares of the company’s stock worth $267,121,000 after purchasing an additional 504,287 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of GE HealthCare Technologies in the fourth quarter worth $229,052,000. 82.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

GE HealthCare Technologies Company Profile

GE HealthCare Technologies Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of products, services, and complementary digital solutions used in the diagnosis, treatment, and monitoring of patients in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Imaging, Ultrasound, Patient Care Solutions, and Pharmaceutical Diagnostics.

