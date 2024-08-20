Short Interest in Gravity Co., Ltd. (NASDAQ:GRVY) Expands By 6.0%

Gravity Co., Ltd. (NASDAQ:GRVY – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 5,300 shares, an increase of 6.0% from the July 15th total of 5,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 37,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Institutional Trading of Gravity

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Gravity by 29.5% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 233,515 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $17,689,000 after purchasing an additional 53,195 shares during the period. Apis Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Gravity by 88.9% during the 2nd quarter. Apis Capital Advisors LLC now owns 17,000 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,373,000 after acquiring an additional 8,000 shares during the period. DGS Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Gravity by 175.5% in the 1st quarter. DGS Capital Management LLC now owns 10,803 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $820,000 after purchasing an additional 6,882 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets lifted its position in Gravity by 112.1% during the fourth quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 11,202 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $779,000 after purchasing an additional 5,920 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Caprock Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Gravity during the 2nd quarter valued at about $394,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 9.92% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Gravity from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday.

Gravity Trading Down 0.5 %

NASDAQ:GRVY opened at $63.00 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $77.24 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $73.51. The company has a market cap of $437.79 million, a PE ratio of 4.76 and a beta of 1.42. Gravity has a 12 month low of $59.00 and a 12 month high of $88.85.

Gravity Company Profile

Gravity Co, Ltd. develops and publishes online and mobile games in South Korea, Taiwan, Thailand, and the United States. The company offers a massively multiplayer online role-playing game, including Ragnarok Online, Dragonica, Ragnarok Online II, and Ragnarok Prequel II. Its mobile games portfolio includes Ragnarok M: Eternal Love; Ragnarok Origin; Ragnarok X: Next Generation; the Labyrinth of Ragnarok; Ragnarok Poring Merge; Tera Classic; Ragnarok: The Lost Memories; Sadako M; NBA: Rise To Stardom; Milkmaid Of The Milky Way; and Paladog Tactics.

See Also

