Short Interest in Hawthorn Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:HWBK) Decreases By 10.3%

Hawthorn Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:HWBK – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 138,100 shares, a decline of 10.3% from the July 15th total of 153,900 shares. Currently, 2.2% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 4,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 29.4 days.

Hawthorn Bancshares Stock Performance

HWBK opened at $21.75 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $20.56 and a 200 day moving average price of $20.56. Hawthorn Bancshares has a 1 year low of $15.02 and a 1 year high of $26.00. The stock has a market cap of $152.29 million, a P/E ratio of 72.50 and a beta of 0.56.

Hawthorn Bancshares (NASDAQ:HWBK – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The financial services provider reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Hawthorn Bancshares had a net margin of 3.96% and a return on equity of 3.24%. The firm had revenue of $18.17 million during the quarter.

Hawthorn Bancshares Announces Dividend

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Hawthorn Bancshares

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Sunday, September 15th will be given a dividend of $0.19 per share. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 13th. Hawthorn Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is presently 253.33%.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HWBK. Eagle Bluffs Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Hawthorn Bancshares during the first quarter worth $240,000. Empowered Funds LLC raised its position in Hawthorn Bancshares by 7.9% during the first quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 24,029 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $491,000 after acquiring an additional 1,750 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Hawthorn Bancshares by 4.8% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 278,318 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,686,000 after acquiring an additional 12,800 shares during the period. Alexander Labrunerie & CO. Inc. acquired a new position in Hawthorn Bancshares during the first quarter worth $381,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in Hawthorn Bancshares by 36.5% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 25,043 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $496,000 after acquiring an additional 6,700 shares during the period. 30.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Hawthorn Bancshares in a research note on Friday. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

Hawthorn Bancshares Company Profile

Hawthorn Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Hawthorn Bank that provides various banking services in the United States. It accepts checking, savings, money market, individual retirement, and other time deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit. The company also offers commercial and industrial, single payment personal, installment, commercial and residential real estate, and consumer loans, as well as equipment, operating, and small business administration loans; and debit and credit cards.

