Short Interest in Hayward Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:HAYW) Declines By 7.2%

Hayward Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:HAYW – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decline in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 15,710,000 shares, a decline of 7.2% from the July 15th total of 16,920,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,380,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 11.4 days. Currently, 7.4% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Get Hayward alerts:

Hayward Trading Up 0.8 %

Shares of Hayward stock opened at $14.17 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.35, a P/E/G ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 2.34 and a current ratio of 2.59. The company has a fifty day moving average of $13.21 and a 200 day moving average of $13.73. Hayward has a fifty-two week low of $9.80 and a fifty-two week high of $16.04.

Hayward (NYSE:HAYW – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $284.39 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $282.60 million. Hayward had a net margin of 9.06% and a return on equity of 9.66%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.19 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Hayward will post 0.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Institutional Trading of Hayward

In other Hayward news, CEO Kevin Holleran sold 42,857 shares of Hayward stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.63, for a total value of $584,140.91. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 522,799 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,125,750.37. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . In other Hayward news, CEO Kevin Holleran sold 42,857 shares of Hayward stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.63, for a total value of $584,140.91. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 522,799 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,125,750.37. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, SVP Susan M. Canning sold 5,028 shares of Hayward stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.00, for a total transaction of $70,392.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 67,904 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $950,656. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 133,599 shares of company stock valued at $1,772,672. Company insiders own 3.25% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of HAYW. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System purchased a new stake in Hayward in the 4th quarter worth $858,000. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund purchased a new stake in Hayward in the 4th quarter worth $939,000. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D lifted its stake in Hayward by 22.9% in the 4th quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 211,182 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,872,000 after purchasing an additional 39,353 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank raised its position in shares of Hayward by 20.9% during the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 67,565 shares of the company’s stock valued at $919,000 after buying an additional 11,696 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Hayward by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 726,668 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,883,000 after buying an additional 15,266 shares in the last quarter.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on HAYW shares. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on shares of Hayward from $15.00 to $13.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Hayward from $16.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. KeyCorp cut their price objective on shares of Hayward from $17.00 to $16.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 19th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of Hayward from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $15.40.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Hayward

About Hayward

(Get Free Report)

Hayward Holdings, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets a portfolio of pool equipment and associated automation systems in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company offers pool equipment, including pumps, filters, robotics, suction and pressure cleaners, gas heaters and heat pumps, water features and landscape lighting, water sanitizers, salt chlorine generators, safety equipment, and in-floor automated cleaning systems, as well as LED illumination solutions.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Hayward Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hayward and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.