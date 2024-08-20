Short Interest in Horizon Technology Finance Co. (NASDAQ:HRZN) Declines By 10.9%

Horizon Technology Finance Co. (NASDAQ:HRZN – Get Free Report) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 395,700 shares, a decline of 10.9% from the July 15th total of 443,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 238,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.7 days. Currently, 1.1% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Get Horizon Technology Finance alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their target price on shares of Horizon Technology Finance from $9.50 to $9.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. B. Riley reaffirmed a “sell” rating and set a $9.00 target price (down from $10.00) on shares of Horizon Technology Finance in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and an average target price of $9.70.

View Our Latest Report on HRZN

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Horizon Technology Finance

Horizon Technology Finance Stock Performance

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Green Alpha Advisors LLC increased its stake in Horizon Technology Finance by 15.1% during the 1st quarter. Green Alpha Advisors LLC now owns 228,943 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $2,603,000 after buying an additional 29,956 shares during the period. Connecticut Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Horizon Technology Finance during the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,393,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Horizon Technology Finance during the 4th quarter worth approximately $954,000. ETF Store Inc. increased its stake in Horizon Technology Finance by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter. ETF Store Inc. now owns 50,942 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $613,000 after buying an additional 2,136 shares during the period. Finally, First Financial Bank Trust Division purchased a new stake in Horizon Technology Finance during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $520,000. 4.94% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Horizon Technology Finance stock opened at $11.18 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.87 and its 200-day simple moving average is $11.89. The company has a market capitalization of $391.53 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -26.62 and a beta of 1.24. Horizon Technology Finance has a 1 year low of $10.51 and a 1 year high of $13.73.

Horizon Technology Finance (NASDAQ:HRZN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The investment management company reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $25.68 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $26.74 million. Horizon Technology Finance had a negative net margin of 21.19% and a positive return on equity of 17.39%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.54 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Horizon Technology Finance will post 1.47 earnings per share for the current year.

Horizon Technology Finance Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 16th will be paid a $0.11 dividend. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 11.81%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 16th. Horizon Technology Finance’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -314.29%.

Horizon Technology Finance Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Horizon Technology Finance Corporation is a business development company specializing in lending and and investing in development-stage investments. It focuses on making secured debt and venture lending investments to venture capital backed companies in the technology, life science, healthcare information and services, cleantech and sustainability industries.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Horizon Technology Finance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Horizon Technology Finance and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.