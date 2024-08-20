Short Interest in Kimco Realty Corp (NYSE:KIM) Expands By 5.5%

Kimco Realty Corp (NYSE:KIM – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 17,110,000 shares, an increase of 5.5% from the July 15th total of 16,220,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 4,090,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4.2 days.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

KIM has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Raymond James upgraded Kimco Realty from a “market perform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $25.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on Kimco Realty from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Kimco Realty from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Truist Financial dropped their price target on Kimco Realty from $23.00 to $22.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 20th. Finally, Mizuho lowered Kimco Realty from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $20.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Monday. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Kimco Realty has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $22.73.

Kimco Realty Stock Performance

KIM opened at $22.30 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $20.41 and a 200 day simple moving average of $19.55. The company has a market capitalization of $15.03 billion, a PE ratio of 42.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.23 and a beta of 1.51. Kimco Realty has a 1 year low of $16.34 and a 1 year high of $22.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.73 and a quick ratio of 1.86.

Kimco Realty (NYSE:KIM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.40 by ($0.23). The company had revenue of $500.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $500.87 million. Kimco Realty had a net margin of 19.28% and a return on equity of 3.59%. Kimco Realty’s revenue was up 13.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.39 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Kimco Realty will post 1.6 EPS for the current year.

Kimco Realty Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 19th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 5th will be issued a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 5th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.30%. Kimco Realty’s dividend payout ratio is presently 181.13%.

Insider Activity at Kimco Realty

In related news, COO David Jamieson sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.92, for a total value of $1,096,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 337,111 shares in the company, valued at $7,389,473.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 2.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Kimco Realty

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in KIM. Analyst IMS Investment Management Services Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Kimco Realty by 157.1% during the 4th quarter. Analyst IMS Investment Management Services Ltd. now owns 167,422 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,568,000 after buying an additional 102,300 shares in the last quarter. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. increased its holdings in Kimco Realty by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. now owns 342,244 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $7,293,000 after purchasing an additional 9,500 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Kimco Realty by 71.0% in the 1st quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 180,041 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,531,000 after purchasing an additional 74,729 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Kimco Realty by 7.7% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 110,267,579 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,162,347,000 after purchasing an additional 7,931,013 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Evoke Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Kimco Realty in the 4th quarter worth about $4,181,000. 89.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Kimco Realty Company Profile

Kimco Realty Corp. is a real estate investment trust (REIT) headquartered in New Hyde Park, N.Y., that is one of North America’s largest publicly traded owners and operators of open-air shopping centers. As of December 31, 2018, the company owned interests in 437 U.S. shopping centers comprising 76 million square feet of leasable space primarily concentrated in the top major metropolitan markets.

