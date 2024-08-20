Simon Property Group (NYSE:SPG) Price Target Increased to $158.00 by Analysts at Mizuho

Simon Property Group (NYSE:SPG – Free Report) had its price target increased by Mizuho from $155.00 to $158.00 in a research report sent to investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Get Simon Property Group alerts:

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on SPG. StockNews.com raised Simon Property Group from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Friday. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Simon Property Group from $152.00 to $157.50 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. Evercore ISI raised their price target on shares of Simon Property Group from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an in-line rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. Scotiabank increased their price target on Simon Property Group from $142.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research report on Thursday, May 16th. Finally, Argus increased their target price on Simon Property Group from $157.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, June 11th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Simon Property Group presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $153.95.

View Our Latest Research Report on SPG

Simon Property Group Trading Up 2.0 %

Shares of Simon Property Group stock opened at $159.89 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.53, a current ratio of 2.04 and a quick ratio of 2.04. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $151.39 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $149.19. Simon Property Group has a 1 year low of $102.11 and a 1 year high of $161.30. The company has a market capitalization of $52.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.37, a P/E/G ratio of 8.59 and a beta of 1.75.

Simon Property Group (NYSE:SPG – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.93 by ($1.42). Simon Property Group had a return on equity of 78.14% and a net margin of 45.90%. The company had revenue of $1.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.30 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.88 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Simon Property Group will post 12.85 EPS for the current year.

Simon Property Group Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Investors of record on Monday, September 9th will be paid a $2.05 dividend. This is an increase from Simon Property Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.00. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 9th. This represents a $8.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.13%. Simon Property Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 101.91%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Simon Property Group

In other news, Director Reuben S. Leibowitz purchased 486 shares of Simon Property Group stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 28th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $150.17 per share, for a total transaction of $72,982.62. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 55,001 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,259,500.17. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 8.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Simon Property Group

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SPG. Clearstead Trust LLC bought a new stake in shares of Simon Property Group in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Simon Property Group in the second quarter worth approximately $25,000. EntryPoint Capital LLC acquired a new position in Simon Property Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Simon Property Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Finally, Cape Investment Advisory Inc. grew its position in shares of Simon Property Group by 3,200.0% during the 4th quarter. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 198 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 192 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.01% of the company’s stock.

About Simon Property Group

(Get Free Report)

Simon is a real estate investment trust engaged in the ownership of premier shopping, dining, entertainment and mixed-use destinations and an S&P 100 company (Simon Property Group, NYSE: SPG). Our properties across North America, Europe and Asia provide community gathering places for millions of people every day and generate billions in annual sales.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Simon Property Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Simon Property Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.