SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:JNK) Shares Sold by Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC

Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC lowered its holdings in SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:JNK – Free Report) by 30.2% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 12,847 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 5,558 shares during the quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF were worth $1,211,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV increased its position in shares of SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 10,427 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $988,000 after buying an additional 126 shares in the last quarter. Founders Financial Securities LLC increased its position in shares of SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF by 2.8% in the first quarter. Founders Financial Securities LLC now owns 4,831 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $460,000 after buying an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Azimuth Capital Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF by 6.2% in the fourth quarter. Azimuth Capital Investment Management LLC now owns 2,449 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $232,000 after buying an additional 143 shares in the last quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC increased its position in shares of SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF by 3.5% in the second quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 4,454 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $420,000 after buying an additional 152 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Petix & Botte Co increased its position in shares of SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF by 5.4% in the fourth quarter. Petix & Botte Co now owns 3,088 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $293,000 after buying an additional 157 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.54% of the company’s stock.

SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of JNK stock opened at $96.32 on Tuesday. SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $87.79 and a fifty-two week high of $96.36. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $94.86 and a 200-day simple moving average of $94.45.

SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF Company Profile

SPDR Barclays High Yield Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Barclays Capital High Yield Bond ETF, seeks to provide investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital High Yield Very Liquid Index (the Index). The Index includes publicly issued United States dollar denominated, non-investment grade, fixed-rate, taxable corporate bonds that have a remaining maturity of at least one year, regardless of optionality, are rated high-yield using the middle rating of Moody’s, S&P, and Fitch, respectively, and have $600 million or more of outstanding face value.

