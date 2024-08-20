SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY) Shares Acquired by Milestone Asset Management LLC

Milestone Asset Management LLC increased its stake in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY – Free Report) by 118.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 816 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 443 shares during the quarter. Milestone Asset Management LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust were worth $437,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Pacific Sun Financial Corp lifted its holdings in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Pacific Sun Financial Corp now owns 1,140 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $610,000 after buying an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. TFG Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. TFG Advisers LLC now owns 828 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $461,000 after purchasing an additional 21 shares during the last quarter. Garrett Wealth Advisory Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 6.4% in the 2nd quarter. Garrett Wealth Advisory Group LLC now owns 397 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $212,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares during the last quarter. Farrow Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Farrow Financial Inc. now owns 3,352 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,794,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Acorn Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Acorn Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,379 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $700,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the last quarter.

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust Trading Up 0.9 %

Shares of NYSEARCA MDY opened at $555.54 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $21.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.70 and a beta of 1.09. SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust has a 12-month low of $424.22 and a 12-month high of $574.11. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $542.14 and its 200 day simple moving average is $536.90.

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust Profile

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF is an exchange traded fund. SPDR MidCap 400 Trust focuses to correspond to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Index. The S&P MidCap 400 covers over 7% of the United States equities market, and is part of a series of S&P the United States indices. The index also includes companies, which should have four consecutive quarters of positive as-reported earnings, excluding discontinued operations and extraordinary items.

