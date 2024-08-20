Stifel Nicolaus Raises Palo Alto Networks (NASDAQ:PANW) Price Target to $385.00

Palo Alto Networks (NASDAQ:PANW – Get Free Report) had its price objective upped by equities researchers at Stifel Nicolaus from $360.00 to $385.00 in a research report issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the network technology company’s stock. Stifel Nicolaus’ price objective would indicate a potential upside of 12.13% from the company’s current price.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Palo Alto Networks from $390.00 to $410.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. Argus boosted their target price on Palo Alto Networks from $336.00 to $348.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 29th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Palo Alto Networks from $327.00 to $334.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 21st. KeyCorp decreased their price objective on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $384.00 to $380.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and set a $350.00 target price on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a research note on Monday. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-nine have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Palo Alto Networks currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $345.63.

Palo Alto Networks Stock Up 2.8 %

Shares of Palo Alto Networks stock opened at $343.36 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $111.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.91, a P/E/G ratio of 4.48 and a beta of 1.14. Palo Alto Networks has a 12-month low of $224.64 and a 12-month high of $380.84. The business’s 50 day moving average is $327.00 and its 200-day moving average is $310.68.

Palo Alto Networks (NASDAQ:PANW – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 19th. The network technology company reported $1.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $2.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.16 billion. Palo Alto Networks had a net margin of 31.42% and a return on equity of 32.74%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.80 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Palo Alto Networks will post 2.94 EPS for the current year.

In other Palo Alto Networks news, Director Aparna Bawa sold 322 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $310.00, for a total value of $99,820.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 3,767 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,167,770. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Lee Klarich sold 60,000 shares of Palo Alto Networks stock in a transaction on Monday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $295.93, for a total transaction of $17,755,800.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 159,009 shares in the company, valued at $47,055,533.37. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Aparna Bawa sold 322 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $310.00, for a total value of $99,820.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,767 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,167,770. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 367,315 shares of company stock worth $118,696,590. Insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Horizon Family Wealth Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Horizon Family Wealth Inc. now owns 2,463 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $726,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares during the last quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Palo Alto Networks by 17.2% during the fourth quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 204 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Kathmere Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Palo Alto Networks by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. Kathmere Capital Management LLC now owns 920 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $312,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares during the period. Cascade Investment Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. Cascade Investment Group Inc. now owns 1,110 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $376,000 after acquiring an additional 31 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Argonautica Private Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Argonautica Private Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,527 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $450,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares during the period. 79.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Palo Alto Networks, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions worldwide. The company offers firewall appliances and software; and Panorama, a security management solution for the global control of network security platform as a virtual or a physical appliance. It also provides subscription services covering the areas of threat prevention, malware and persistent threat, URL filtering, laptop and mobile device protection, DNS security, Internet of Things security, SaaS security API, and SaaS security inline, as well as threat intelligence, and data loss prevention.

