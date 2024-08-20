Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Decreases Stock Holdings in Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:LYV)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:LYV – Free Report) by 9.6% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 343,985 shares of the company’s stock after selling 36,591 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Live Nation Entertainment were worth $32,245,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Norges Bank bought a new position in Live Nation Entertainment during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $248,139,000. Cantillon Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Live Nation Entertainment by 146.6% during the 4th quarter. Cantillon Capital Management LLC now owns 2,746,801 shares of the company’s stock valued at $257,101,000 after buying an additional 1,632,749 shares during the period. Kodai Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Live Nation Entertainment in the 4th quarter worth $44,340,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its holdings in shares of Live Nation Entertainment by 445.4% in the first quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 512,347 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,191,000 after acquiring an additional 418,411 shares during the period. Finally, Public Sector Pension Investment Board increased its position in Live Nation Entertainment by 2,723.0% during the fourth quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 428,732 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,129,000 after acquiring an additional 413,545 shares during the last quarter. 74.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Live Nation Entertainment stock opened at $96.53 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.22, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.92. The company has a fifty day moving average of $93.25 and a 200 day moving average of $95.23. The company has a market capitalization of $22.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 91.93, a P/E/G ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 1.34. Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $76.48 and a fifty-two week high of $107.24.

Live Nation Entertainment ( NYSE:LYV Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The company reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.06 by ($0.03). Live Nation Entertainment had a return on equity of 84.78% and a net margin of 2.20%. The business had revenue of $6.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.02 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.02 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. will post 1.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have issued reports on LYV shares. Redburn Atlantic raised Live Nation Entertainment from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $114.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Live Nation Entertainment from $116.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Macquarie reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $125.00 target price on shares of Live Nation Entertainment in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Live Nation Entertainment from $121.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $120.00 price objective on shares of Live Nation Entertainment in a research note on Wednesday, June 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Live Nation Entertainment presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $118.17.

Live Nation Entertainment, Inc operates as a live entertainment company worldwide. It operates through Concerts, Ticketing, and Sponsorship & Advertising segments. The Concerts segment promotes live music events in its owned or operated venues, and in rented third-party venues. This segment operates and manages music venues; produces music festivals; creates and streams associated content; and offers management and other services to artists.

