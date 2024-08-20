Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Grows Stock Position in Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA – Free Report) by 6.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,718,659 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 156,484 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance were worth $32,882,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Greenleaf Trust boosted its stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 30.2% in the 4th quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 16,788 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $438,000 after purchasing an additional 3,898 shares during the period. abrdn plc lifted its stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 70.9% in the 4th quarter. abrdn plc now owns 301,955 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $7,884,000 after purchasing an additional 125,232 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 19.9% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 16,843 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $440,000 after purchasing an additional 2,800 shares in the last quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 246.6% during the 4th quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 194,710 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $5,084,000 after purchasing an additional 138,525 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its position in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 49.1% during the fourth quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 5,336 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $139,000 after purchasing an additional 1,757 shares in the last quarter. 58.59% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of WBA opened at $10.85 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.61, a PEG ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.65 and a quick ratio of 0.31. Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. has a 1-year low of $10.19 and a 1-year high of $27.05. The company has a 50-day moving average of $12.35 and a 200 day moving average of $16.80.

Walgreens Boots Alliance ( NASDAQ:WBA Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 27th. The pharmacy operator reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.68 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $36.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $35.94 billion. Walgreens Boots Alliance had a negative net margin of 3.99% and a positive return on equity of 12.63%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.00 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. will post 2.87 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 12th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 21st will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 21st. Walgreens Boots Alliance’s payout ratio is -14.84%.

WBA has been the subject of a number of research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $30.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 1st. Bank of America reiterated an “underperform” rating and set a $11.00 target price (down from $22.00) on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance in a research report on Friday, June 28th. Evercore ISI reduced their price target on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $17.00 to $10.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 28th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $13.00 to $9.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 28th. Finally, TD Cowen reduced their target price on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $35.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 1st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Walgreens Boots Alliance currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $16.86.

Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc operates as a healthcare, pharmacy, and retail company in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, and internationally. It operates through three segments: U.S. Retail Pharmacy, International, and U.S. Healthcare. The U.S. Retail Pharmacy segment engages in operation of the retail drugstores, health and wellness services, specialty, and home delivery pharmacy services, which offers health and wellness, beauty, personal care and consumables, and general merchandise.

