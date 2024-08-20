Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Has $21.92 Million Stake in Fox Co. (NASDAQ:FOXA)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lowered its holdings in shares of Fox Co. (NASDAQ:FOXA – Free Report) by 8.0% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 637,852 shares of the company’s stock after selling 55,303 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.’s holdings in FOX were worth $21,923,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of FOXA. Cerity Partners LLC lifted its stake in FOX by 44.3% in the fourth quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 17,254 shares of the company’s stock valued at $512,000 after buying an additional 5,293 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System bought a new stake in FOX in the 4th quarter valued at $442,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its stake in FOX by 137.4% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 138,512 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,110,000 after purchasing an additional 80,175 shares during the period. abrdn plc boosted its stake in FOX by 39.7% in the 4th quarter. abrdn plc now owns 121,310 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,599,000 after purchasing an additional 34,491 shares during the period. Finally, Verdence Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in FOX by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 13,243 shares of the company’s stock worth $393,000 after purchasing an additional 384 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 52.52% of the company’s stock.

FOX stock opened at $39.70 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 3.24 and a quick ratio of 2.94. The company’s 50-day moving average is $36.22 and its 200-day moving average is $33.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.53 billion, a PE ratio of 12.45, a P/E/G ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 0.77. Fox Co. has a fifty-two week low of $28.28 and a fifty-two week high of $39.84.

FOX ( NASDAQ:FOXA Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $3.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.10 billion. FOX had a return on equity of 15.90% and a net margin of 11.19%. FOX’s quarterly revenue was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.88 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Fox Co. will post 3.33 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 25th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 4th. This is a positive change from FOX’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.26. This represents a dividend yield of 1.4%. FOX’s payout ratio is presently 16.93%.

FOXA has been the topic of a number of research reports. Barclays boosted their price target on FOX from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, May 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on FOX from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Macquarie lifted their price objective on shares of FOX from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 12th. Evercore ISI increased their target price on shares of FOX from $33.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities raised their target price on shares of FOX from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $38.23.

In other FOX news, CFO Steven Tomsic sold 30,000 shares of FOX stock in a transaction on Friday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.26, for a total transaction of $1,027,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 110,568 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,788,059.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, COO John Nallen sold 52,874 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.96, for a total transaction of $2,059,971.04. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 249,424 shares in the company, valued at $9,717,559.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Steven Tomsic sold 30,000 shares of FOX stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.26, for a total value of $1,027,800.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 110,568 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,788,059.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 21.77% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Fox Corporation operates as a news, sports, and entertainment company in the United States (U.S.). The company operates through Cable Network Programming; Television; and Other, Corporate and Eliminations segments. The Cable Network Programming segment produces and licenses news, business news, and sports content for distribution through traditional cable television systems, direct broadcast satellite operators, and telecommunication companies, virtual multi-channel video programming distributors, and other digital platforms primarily in the U.S.

