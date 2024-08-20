Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Has $22.51 Million Position in Dynatrace, Inc. (NYSE:DT)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lessened its holdings in Dynatrace, Inc. (NYSE:DT – Free Report) by 12.6% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 503,215 shares of the company’s stock after selling 72,545 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Dynatrace were worth $22,514,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get Dynatrace alerts:

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Dynatrace by 6.4% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 27,945,251 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,297,777,000 after buying an additional 1,680,971 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in shares of Dynatrace by 89.7% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 48,478 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,251,000 after acquiring an additional 22,928 shares during the last quarter. Norden Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dynatrace during the first quarter worth $5,546,000. Crestline Management LP boosted its position in Dynatrace by 385.3% during the fourth quarter. Crestline Management LP now owns 208,064 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,379,000 after purchasing an additional 165,190 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. grew its stake in Dynatrace by 640.8% in the first quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. now owns 182,355 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,469,000 after purchasing an additional 157,739 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.28% of the company’s stock.

Dynatrace Stock Up 0.7 %

Shares of NYSE DT opened at $49.93 on Tuesday. Dynatrace, Inc. has a 12 month low of $39.42 and a 12 month high of $61.41. The company has a market cap of $14.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 96.02, a P/E/G ratio of 6.40 and a beta of 1.04. The business’s 50 day moving average is $44.78 and its two-hundred day moving average is $46.79.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Dynatrace ( NYSE:DT Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by $0.04. Dynatrace had a net margin of 10.81% and a return on equity of 9.89%. The business had revenue of $399.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $392.22 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.16 earnings per share. Dynatrace’s revenue was up 19.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Dynatrace, Inc. will post 0.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Dynatrace from $60.00 to $50.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on shares of Dynatrace from $65.00 to $62.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 16th. Guggenheim decreased their target price on shares of Dynatrace from $60.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 16th. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on shares of Dynatrace in a research note on Thursday, June 27th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $50.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Loop Capital reduced their price objective on shares of Dynatrace from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 26th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $59.70.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Dynatrace

Insider Activity

In other Dynatrace news, CEO Rick M. Mcconnell sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.41, for a total value of $2,320,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 732,491 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,994,907.31. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Dynatrace news, CEO Rick M. Mcconnell sold 50,000 shares of Dynatrace stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.41, for a total transaction of $2,320,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 732,491 shares in the company, valued at $33,994,907.31. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Dan Zugelder sold 15,404 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.22, for a total transaction of $681,164.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 237,772 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,514,277.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 84,274 shares of company stock valued at $3,883,271. Insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

About Dynatrace

(Free Report)

Dynatrace, Inc provides a security platform for multicloud environments. It operates Dynatrace, a security platform, which provides application and microservices monitoring, runtime application security, infrastructure monitoring, log management and analytics, digital experience monitoring, digital business analytics, and cloud automation.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dynatrace, Inc. (NYSE:DT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Dynatrace Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dynatrace and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.