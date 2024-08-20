Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Has $26.54 Million Stock Position in Nordson Co. (NASDAQ:NDSN)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. reduced its position in shares of Nordson Co. (NASDAQ:NDSN – Free Report) by 12.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 114,425 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 15,588 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Nordson were worth $26,540,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its stake in shares of Nordson by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 10,674 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,820,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama lifted its stake in shares of Nordson by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 11,976 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,288,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the period. Everpar Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Nordson by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Everpar Advisors LLC now owns 2,021 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $469,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the period. Independent Advisor Alliance boosted its position in shares of Nordson by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 1,983 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $524,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC grew its stake in shares of Nordson by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC now owns 6,183 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,633,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the period. 72.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:NDSN opened at $239.65 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $13.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.56, a PEG ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a current ratio of 2.21, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $235.13 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $251.73. Nordson Co. has a 1 year low of $208.91 and a 1 year high of $279.38.

Nordson ( NASDAQ:NDSN Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 20th. The industrial products company reported $2.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.30 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $650.64 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $661.06 million. Nordson had a return on equity of 20.20% and a net margin of 18.23%. Nordson’s quarterly revenue was up .1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.26 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Nordson Co. will post 9.52 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 27th will be issued a $0.78 dividend. This represents a $3.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.30%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 27th. This is a boost from Nordson’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. Nordson’s dividend payout ratio is 37.19%.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on NDSN shares. StockNews.com cut Nordson from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 28th. DA Davidson cut their price target on shares of Nordson from $315.00 to $295.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 22nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on shares of Nordson from $303.00 to $272.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 22nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Nordson has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $279.40.

Nordson Corporation engineers, manufactures, and markets products and systems to dispense, apply, and control adhesives, coatings, polymers, sealants, biomaterials, and other fluids worldwide. It operates through three segments: Industrial Precision Solutions; Medical and Fluid Solutions; and Advanced Technology Solutions.

